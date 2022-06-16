$100 Invested In Seagen 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Seagen SGEN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.38%. Currently, Seagen has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion.

Buying $100 In SGEN: If an investor had bought $100 of SGEN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $3,322.05 today based on a price of $146.17 for SGEN at the time of writing.

Seagen's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.