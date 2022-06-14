Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Monster Beverage Stock In The Last 15 Years

Monster Beverage MNST has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.93%. Currently, Monster Beverage has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In MNST: If an investor had bought $1000 of MNST stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $11,997.28 today based on a price of $88.06 for MNST at the time of writing.

Monster Beverage's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

