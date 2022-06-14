If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $300 Today

McKesson MCK has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.64%. Currently, McKesson has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion.

Buying $100 In MCK: If an investor had bought $100 of MCK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $331.64 today based on a price of $305.37 for MCK at the time of writing.

McKesson's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.