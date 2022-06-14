$100 Invested In Kroger 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.06%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion.

Buying $100 In KR: If an investor had bought $100 of KR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $441.56 today based on a price of $50.35 for KR at the time of writing.

Kroger's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

