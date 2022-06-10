$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $300 Today

Cenovus Energy CVE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.06%. Currently, Cenovus Energy has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion.
Buying $100 In CVE: If an investor had bought $100 of CVE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $275.35 today based on a price of $23.39 for CVE at the time of writing.
Cenovus Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.