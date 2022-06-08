$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $700 Today

AmerisourceBergen ABC has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.4%. Currently, AmerisourceBergen has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion.

Buying $100 In ABC: If an investor had bought $100 of ABC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $741.90 today based on a price of $146.34 for ABC at the time of writing.

AmerisourceBergen's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.