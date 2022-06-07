JM Smucker: Q4 Earnings Insights

JM Smucker SJM reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JM Smucker beat estimated earnings by 18.62%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $1.88.

Revenue was up $113.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 3.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JM Smucker's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 2.09 2.04 1.84 1.67 EPS Actual 2.33 2.43 1.90 1.89 Revenue Estimate 2.04B 1.95B 1.77B 1.88B Revenue Actual 2.06B 2.05B 1.86B 1.92B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.