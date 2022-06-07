JM Smucker: Q4 Earnings Insights

JM Smucker SJM reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JM Smucker beat estimated earnings by 18.62%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $1.88.
Revenue was up $113.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 3.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JM Smucker's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.09
|2.04
|1.84
|1.67
|EPS Actual
|2.33
|2.43
|1.90
|1.89
|Revenue Estimate
|2.04B
|1.95B
|1.77B
|1.88B
|Revenue Actual
|2.06B
|2.05B
|1.86B
|1.92B
To track all earnings releases for JM Smucker visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews