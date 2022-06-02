If You Invested $1000 In Southern Copper 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Southern Copper SCCO has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.74%. Currently, Southern Copper has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In SCCO: If an investor had bought $1000 of SCCO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $26,206.01 today based on a price of $64.13 for SCCO at the time of writing.

Southern Copper's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

