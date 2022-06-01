Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning First Republic Bank Stock In The Last 10 Years

First Republic Bank FRC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.69%. Currently, First Republic Bank has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion.

Buying $1000 In FRC: If an investor had bought $1000 of FRC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,205.22 today based on a price of $153.71 for FRC at the time of writing.

First Republic Bank's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

