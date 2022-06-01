If You Invested $1000 In Eversource Energy 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Eversource Energy ES has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.19%. Currently, Eversource Energy has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion.

Buying $1000 In ES: If an investor had bought $1000 of ES stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,119.80 today based on a price of $92.20 for ES at the time of writing.

Eversource Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

