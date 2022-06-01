Conn's: Q1 Earnings Insights

Conn's CONN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Conn's beat estimated earnings by 47.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was down $23.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 10.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Conn's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.59
|0.71
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.33
|0.60
|1.22
|1.55
|Revenue Estimate
|412.22M
|383.17M
|396.74M
|293.77M
|Revenue Actual
|402.49M
|405.46M
|418.38M
|363.70M
