If You Invested $100 In Continental Resources 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Continental Resources CLR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.13%. Currently, Continental Resources has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion.

Buying $100 In CLR: If an investor had bought $100 of CLR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $927.93 today based on a price of $69.59 for CLR at the time of writing.

Continental Resources's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

