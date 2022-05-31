Read How MamaMancini's Fared In Q4

by

MamaMancini's Holdings Inc MMMB reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 38.5% year-on-year to $13.9 million, beating the consensus of $12.24 million.

reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 38.5% year-on-year to $13.9 million, beating the consensus of $12.24 million. The gross profit declined 26.8% Y/Y to $2.4 million with a margin of 17.3%.

The operating expenses for the quarter rose 57.1% to $3.8 million.

The company held $0.9 million in cash and equivalents as of January 31, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the year totaled $0.91 million.

EPS of $(0.04) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.03).

Outlook : MamaMancini's expects to generate at least $20 million in sales in 1Q23 and approach a $100 million annual sales run-rate over the next year.

: MamaMancini's expects to generate at least $20 million in sales in 1Q23 and approach a $100 million annual sales run-rate over the next year. Price Action: MMMB shares are trading higher by 8.88% at $1.35 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.