Read How MamaMancini's Fared In Q4

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 1:22 PM | 1 min read
  • MamaMancini's Holdings Inc MMMB reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 38.5% year-on-year to $13.9 million, beating the consensus of $12.24 million.
  • The gross profit declined 26.8% Y/Y to $2.4 million with a margin of 17.3%.
  • The operating expenses for the quarter rose 57.1% to $3.8 million.
  • The company held $0.9 million in cash and equivalents as of January 31, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the year totaled $0.91 million.
  • EPS of $(0.04) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.03).
  • Outlook: MamaMancini's expects to generate at least $20 million in sales in 1Q23 and approach a $100 million annual sales run-rate over the next year.
  • Price Action: MMMB shares are trading higher by 8.88% at $1.35 on the last check Tuesday.

