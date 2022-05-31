Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Apollo Global Management Stock In The Last 10 Years

Apollo Global Management APO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.58%. Currently, Apollo Global Management has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion.

Buying $100 In APO: If an investor had bought $100 of APO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $513.05 today based on a price of $58.57 for APO at the time of writing.

Apollo Global Management's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

