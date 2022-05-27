Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Anthem 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Anthem ANTM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.44%. Currently, Anthem has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion.

Buying $1000 In ANTM: If an investor had bought $1000 of ANTM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $14,651.34 today based on a price of $514.77 for ANTM at the time of writing.

Anthem's Performance Over Last 20 Years

