Recap: Plantronics Q4 Earnings

Plantronics POLY reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Plantronics missed estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was down $56.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Plantronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.56
|0.46
|0.93
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.77
|0.60
|1.23
|Revenue Estimate
|418.77M
|423.51M
|419.80M
|455.69M
|Revenue Actual
|410.47M
|420.08M
|432.43M
|478.03M
