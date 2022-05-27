Recap: Plantronics Q4 Earnings

Plantronics POLY reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Plantronics missed estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was down $56.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Plantronics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.56 0.46 0.93 EPS Actual 0.57 0.77 0.60 1.23 Revenue Estimate 418.77M 423.51M 419.80M 455.69M Revenue Actual 410.47M 420.08M 432.43M 478.03M

To track all earnings releases for Plantronics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.