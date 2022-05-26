Recap: Brady Q3 Earnings

Brady BRC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Brady beat estimated earnings by 7.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.8.
Revenue was up $43.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brady's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.7
|0.75
|0.7
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.7
|0.72
|0.7
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|306.64M
|313.79M
|300.46M
|277.48M
|Revenue Actual
|318.06M
|321.48M
|306.13M
|295.50M
