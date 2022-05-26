Recap: Brady Q3 Earnings

Brady BRC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brady beat estimated earnings by 7.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.8.

Revenue was up $43.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brady's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.7 0.75 0.7 0.66 EPS Actual 0.7 0.72 0.7 0.71 Revenue Estimate 306.64M 313.79M 300.46M 277.48M Revenue Actual 318.06M 321.48M 306.13M 295.50M

