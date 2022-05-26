Recap: American Woodmark Q4 Earnings

American Woodmark AMWD reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Woodmark beat estimated earnings by 2.99%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.34.
Revenue was up $28.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 8.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Woodmark's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.86
|1.55
|1.71
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.62
|0.70
|1.28
|Revenue Estimate
|470.58M
|467.25M
|461.79M
|463.80M
|Revenue Actual
|459.74M
|453.16M
|442.58M
|473.39M
To track all earnings releases for American Woodmark visit their earnings calendar here.
