Recap: American Woodmark Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 7:15 AM | 1 min read
American Woodmark AMWD reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Woodmark beat estimated earnings by 2.99%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.34.

Revenue was up $28.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 8.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Woodmark's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.91 0.86 1.55 1.71
EPS Actual 0.60 0.62 0.70 1.28
Revenue Estimate 470.58M 467.25M 461.79M 463.80M
Revenue Actual 459.74M 453.16M 442.58M 473.39M

To track all earnings releases for American Woodmark visit their earnings calendar here.

