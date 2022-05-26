MINISO Group Holding: Q3 Earnings Insights

MINISO Group Holding MNSO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MINISO Group Holding missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $29.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 7.63% drop in the share price the next day.

