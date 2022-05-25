Recap: Express Q1 Earnings

Express EXPR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Express missed estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $105.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Express's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.30
|-0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.17
|0.02
|-0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|591.95M
|503.10M
|447.91M
|323.91M
|Revenue Actual
|594.93M
|471.98M
|457.63M
|345.76M
