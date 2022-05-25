Bank of Montreal: Q2 Earnings Insights

Bank of Montreal BMO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Bank of Montreal beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.55 versus an estimate of $2.5.
Revenue was up $2.53 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.51 which was followed by a 3.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of Montreal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.56
|2.53
|1.67
|1.67
|EPS Actual
|3.07
|2.65
|2.80
|2.49
|Revenue Estimate
|5.21B
|5.16B
|4.21B
|4.21B
|Revenue Actual
|6.10B
|5.24B
|6.15B
|4.82B
