Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Pioneer Natural Resources 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Pioneer Natural Resources PXD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.86%. Currently, Pioneer Natural Resources has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion.

Buying $1000 In PXD: If an investor had bought $1000 of PXD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $11,493.64 today based on a price of $271.18 for PXD at the time of writing.

Pioneer Natural Resources's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

