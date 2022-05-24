Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Activision Blizzard Stock In The Last 15 Years

Activision Blizzard ATVI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.78%. Currently, Activision Blizzard has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In ATVI: If an investor had bought $1000 of ATVI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,044.98 today based on a price of $76.91 for ATVI at the time of writing.

Activision Blizzard's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.