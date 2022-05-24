Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Valero Energy Stock In The Last 20 Years

Valero Energy VLO has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.47%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion.

Buying $100 In VLO: If an investor had bought $100 of VLO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,259.35 today based on a price of $123.74 for VLO at the time of writing.

Valero Energy's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

