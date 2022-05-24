Recap: Canadian Solar Q1 Earnings

Canadian Solar CSIQ reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Canadian Solar beat estimated earnings by 207.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $161.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 3.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Canadian Solar's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.18 -0.30 0.41 EPS Actual 0.17 0.42 0.18 0.36 Revenue Estimate 1.59B 1.33B 1.43B 1.05B Revenue Actual 1.53B 1.23B 1.43B 1.09B

