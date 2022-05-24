Recap: Canadian Solar Q1 Earnings

Canadian Solar CSIQ reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Canadian Solar beat estimated earnings by 207.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was up $161.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 3.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Canadian Solar's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.18
|-0.30
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.42
|0.18
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|1.59B
|1.33B
|1.43B
|1.05B
|Revenue Actual
|1.53B
|1.23B
|1.43B
|1.09B
