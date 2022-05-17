HeartCore Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading software development company, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 and Recent Operational Highlights

Grew total number of global enterprise customers to 858.

Signed agreements with two private companies looking to go public on the Nasdaq Stock Market for the recently announced Go IPO consulting service.

Released a practical guide to the open source process mining tool Apromore titled "Starting with Open Source Process Mining. The Complete Guide to Apromore”.

Launched a revamped corporate digital marketing solution, Content Management System (“CMS”), a platform that streamlines website operations, allowing users to easily create, manage and modify content on websites without the need for specialized technical knowledge.

Announced the launch of Go IPO, an initial public offering consulting service for Japanese companies interested in listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Closed initial public offering, for aggregate gross proceeds of $15.0 million.

Management Commentary

“The first quarter was an encouraging period for our company, as we closed a successful IPO, increased revenues year-over-year, and launched our newest ‘Go IPO’ offering,” said CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto. “Although we weren’t able to recognize the revenues from the two recent Go IPO consulting agreements, we expect that revenues generated from those deals, along with potentially several more in the pipeline, will be accounted for in the second quarter of 2022. Our Go IPO consulting service is gaining traction with private Japanese companies, and we anticipate that this segment of our business will continue to grow. Additionally, we expect to continue to deliver our highly reputable CMS and Digital Transformation solutions to our enterprise customers worldwide.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues increased 8% to $2.3 million compared to $2.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was due to the increase in sales of on-premises software, offset by a decrease in software development revenues and a decrease from maintenance and support services revenues.

Gross profit increased 74% to $1.2 million (gross margin of 54%) from $703,000 (gross margin of 33%) in the same period last year.

Operating expenses increased to $2.8 million from $861,000 in the same period last year. The year-over-year increase was due to an increase in selling, general & administrative, and research & development expenses. Furthermore, the Company spent additional costs associated with its initial public offering and recognized the costs for its annual marketing fees in the first quarter.

Net loss was $1.6 million, or $(0.09) loss per share, compared to a net loss of $188,000, or $(0.01) loss per share, in the same period last year. The year-over-year increase in net loss was primarily due to an increase in operating expenses.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had a cash balance of $13.9 million compared to $1.7 million in the same period last year.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-usa.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," “intend,” "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover and John Yi

HTCR@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

March 31, For the three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 2,276,001 $ 2,110,309 Cost of revenues 1,055,356 1,407,632 Gross profit 1,220,645 702,677 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 205,918 46,341 General and administrative expenses 2,468,933 762,748 Research and development expenses 108,259 52,146 Total operating expenses 2,783,110 861,235 Loss from operations (1,562,465 ) (158,558 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income 1,458 122 Interest expenses (11,271 ) (10,828 ) Other income 16,673 988 Other expenses (23,662 ) (12,272 ) Total other expenses (16,802 ) (21,990 ) Loss before income tax provision (1,579,267 ) (180,548 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (816 ) 7,689 Net loss (1,578,451 ) (188,237 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest - (4,988 ) Net loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ (1,578,451 ) $ (183,249 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustment 80,053 97,522 Total comprehensive loss (1,498,398 ) (90,715 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest - (2,404 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ (1,498,398 ) $ (88,311 ) Net loss per common share attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.* Basic $ (0.09 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding* Basic 17,265,332 15,242,454 Diluted 17,265,332 15,242,454 *Retrospectively restated for effect of share issuances on July 16, 2021

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,913,886 $ 3,136,839 Accounts receivable, net 1,116,254 960,964 Prepaid expenses 1,123,050 444,405 Due from related party 52,105 50,559 Loan receivable from employee 7,880 8,341 Other current assets 50,135 15,654 Total current assets 16,263,310 4,616,762 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 238,787 261,414 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,063,672 3,319,749 Deferred tax assets 275,490 297,990 Security deposits 262,851 278,237 Long-term loan receivable from related party 304,163 335,756 Loan receivable from employee, non-current 2,298 4,518 Other non-current assets 6,368 8,737 Total non-current assets 4,153,629 4,506,401 Total assets $ 20,416,939 $ 9,123,163 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 485,138 $ 646,425 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 239,710 255,082 Due to related party 185 1,110 Current portion of long-term debts 847,316 849,995 Insurance premium financing 347,258 - Operating lease liabilities, current 313,737 332,277 Finance lease liabilities, current 29,272 37,459 Income tax payables 739 10,919 Deferred revenue 1,315,780 1,690,917 Mandatorily redeemable financial interest - 447,986 Other current liabilities 157,725 281,673 Total current liabilities 3,736,860 4,553,843 Non-current liabilities: Long term debts 1,676,848 1,871,580 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,831,624 3,076,204 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 14,425 23,861 Other non-current liabilities 148,073 156,627 Total non-current liabilities 4,670,970 5,128,272 Total liabilities 8,407,830 9,682,115 Shareholders' equity (deficit): Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) - - Common shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 18,915,943 and 15,819,943 shares issued; 18,915,943 and 15,546,454 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 1,891 1,554 Additional paid-in capital 17,416,901 3,350,779 Accumulated deficit (5,474,564 ) (3,896,113 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 64,881 (15,172 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 12,009,109 (558,952 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 20,416,939 $ 9,123,163

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

