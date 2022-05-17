Recap: Palatin Technologies Q3 Earnings

Palatin Technologies PTN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Palatin Technologies reported in-line EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $127.36 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Palatin Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.03 -0.06 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 240.00K 80.00K 870.00K 1.28M Revenue Actual 322.14K 159.48K 175.19K 88.74K

To track all earnings releases for Palatin Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.