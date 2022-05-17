Recap: Palatin Technologies Q3 Earnings

Palatin Technologies PTN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Palatin Technologies reported in-line EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was up $127.36 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Palatin Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.06
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|240.00K
|80.00K
|870.00K
|1.28M
|Revenue Actual
|322.14K
|159.48K
|175.19K
|88.74K
To track all earnings releases for Palatin Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.
