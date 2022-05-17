Recap: Allot Q1 Earnings

Allot ALLT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allot beat estimated earnings by 62.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.27.

Revenue was up $713.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allot's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.05 -0.09 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.06 0 -0.04 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 40.65M 37.01M 34.13M 31.92M Revenue Actual 40.97M 38.16M 35.29M 31.18M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.