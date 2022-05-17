Recap: Allot Q1 Earnings

Allot ALLT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Earnings
Allot beat estimated earnings by 62.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.27.
Revenue was up $713.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Allot's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.05
|-0.09
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|0
|-0.04
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|40.65M
|37.01M
|34.13M
|31.92M
|Revenue Actual
|40.97M
|38.16M
|35.29M
|31.18M
