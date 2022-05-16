Recap: Motorsport Games Q1 Earnings

Motorsport Games MSGM reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Motorsport Games reported in-line EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.5.
Revenue was up $848.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.57 which was followed by a 35.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Motorsport Games's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0
|-0.45
|-0.4
|-1.29
|EPS Actual
|-0.57
|-0.56
|-0.5
|-1.30
|Revenue Estimate
|13.74M
|1.69M
|1.44M
|1.72M
|Revenue Actual
|8.22M
|2.14M
|2.24M
|2.47M
