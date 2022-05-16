Albireo Pharma: Q1 Earnings Insights

Albireo Pharma ALBO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Albireo Pharma missed estimated earnings by 18.38%, reporting an EPS of $-2.19 versus an estimate of $-1.85.
Revenue was up $4.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.78 which was followed by a 2.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Albireo Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.35
|-0.38
|-1.96
|-1.77
|EPS Actual
|-0.57
|-2.03
|-1.90
|-2.29
|Revenue Estimate
|12.48M
|3.48M
|1.98M
|2.13M
|Revenue Actual
|32.52M
|3.66M
|2.43M
|1.97M
