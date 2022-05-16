QQQ
Recap: AutoWeb Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights
May 16, 2022 5:42 PM | 1 min read

AutoWeb AUTO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AutoWeb missed estimated earnings by 88.24%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was up $1.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AutoWeb's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.2 -0.07 -0.07 -0.07
EPS Actual -0.2 -0.23 -0.02 0.02
Revenue Estimate 18.50M 19.16M 18.59M 17.39M
Revenue Actual 17.80M 17.16M 18.70M 17.88M

To track all earnings releases for AutoWeb visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

