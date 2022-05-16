Recap: AutoWeb Q1 Earnings

AutoWeb AUTO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AutoWeb missed estimated earnings by 88.24%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was up $1.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AutoWeb's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.2 -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.2 -0.23 -0.02 0.02 Revenue Estimate 18.50M 19.16M 18.59M 17.39M Revenue Actual 17.80M 17.16M 18.70M 17.88M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.