Recap: AutoWeb Q1 Earnings

AutoWeb AUTO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
AutoWeb missed estimated earnings by 88.24%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.17.
Revenue was up $1.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AutoWeb's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.2
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.2
|-0.23
|-0.02
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|18.50M
|19.16M
|18.59M
|17.39M
|Revenue Actual
|17.80M
|17.16M
|18.70M
|17.88M
