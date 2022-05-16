Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Star Bulk Carriers Stock In The Last 5 Years

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.2%. Currently, Star Bulk Carriers has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion.

Buying $100 In SBLK: If an investor had bought $100 of SBLK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $382.38 today based on a price of $30.83 for SBLK at the time of writing.

Star Bulk Carriers's Performance Over Last 5 Years

