QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Orbital Energy Group Reports Record Revenues in First Quarter 2022 of $70.3 Million

by Orbital Energy Group
May 16, 2022 10:28 AM | 51 min read

Records Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 Million and Reiterates Full-Year 2022 Financial Guidance

HOUSTON, (May 16, 2022) — Orbital Energy Group, Inc. OEG ("Orbital Energy" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter Summary

  • Revenues of $70.3 million, compared to $41.0 million in the prior quarter and $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2021;
  • Gross profit of $11.6 million compared to a gross loss of $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2021;
  • Operating loss of $1.8 million, an improvement of $13.8 million from the first quarter of 2021; 
  • Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes of $36.7 million, including a non-cash charge of $26.0 million. Excluding this charge, loss from continuing operations would have been $10.4 million, a $5.3 million improvement from the prior quarter and a $5.9 million improvement from the first quarter of 2021; 
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was a positive $3.8 million compared to a loss of $1.2 million in the prior quarter and a loss of $9.6 million in the first quarter of 2021;
  • Backlog of $513.5 million as of March 31, 2022, with $294.6 million expected to be recognized in the next twelve months.

Items Subsequent to the End of First Quarter

  • Named Robert Burns as President of Orbital Solar Services
  • Extended maturity on portion of seller notes to December 31, 2022
  • Completed a registered direct offering of $21 million;
  • Completed the sale of Orbital Gas Systems Ltd.

"Our first quarter results reflect the continued progress of building out our infrastructure services platform, and we accomplished a significant milestone in achieving positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time since I joined the company," said Jim O'Neil, Vice Chairman and CEO of Orbital Energy Group. “Our backlog and end market drivers remain strong, as well as customer demand for our services and we believe we are well positioned to achieve our 2022 financial guidance provided on our year end call, which we are reiterating today.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue was $70.3 million, compared to $41.0 million in the previous quarter and $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The sequential and year-over-year improvement is primarily due to the acquisitions of GTS and Front Line Power last year.

Electric Power revenue for the first quarter was $39.7 million, compared to $23.3 million in the prior quarter and $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of Front Line Power. Telecommunications revenue for the first quarter was $16.1 million, compared to $13.0 million in the prior quarter and zero revenue in the first quarter of 2021. Renewables revenue  for the first quarter was $14.5 million, compared to $4.8 million in the prior quarter and $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit in the first quarter was $11.6 million, compared to gross profit of $7.4 million in the prior quarter and gross loss of $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Total operating expenses in the first quarter were $13.4 million, compared to $16.1 in the prior quarter and $13.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Loss from continuing operations before taxes in the first quarter was $36.4 million, including a $26.0 million non-cash charge. Excluding this charge, loss from continuing operations would have been $10.4 million, compared to a loss of $15.2 million in the prior quarter and a loss of $16.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. 

Full Year 2022 Outlook

The Company expects full year consolidated revenue to be in the range of $375M to $425M and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $38M to $43M.  This reflects year-over-year revenue growth of 382% and an improvement of $67.5 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 compared to 2021 from the midpoint of the Company’s guidance.  This revenue growth and improvement in adjusted EBITDA is expected to be led by strong double-digit organic growth in the Company’s electric power and telecommunications segments largely due to projects under contract and the unprecedented demand for the Company’s services in these segments.  

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, May 16, 2022 at 8:30 am ET to discuss these results and recent corporate developments. After management's opening remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. To access the call, please dial (678) 894-3054 and provide conference ID 3716707. A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Orbital Energy website (http://www.orbitalenergygroup.com).

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until June 1, 2022. To access the replay of the call dial (404) 537-3406 and provide conference ID 3716707. An archived copy of the webcast and slide presentation will also be available via the link referenced above.

About Orbital

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. OEG is a diversified infrastructure services platform, providing engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries.

Orbital Energy Group is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value, by striving to exceed our customers’ expectations, building a diverse workforce and making a positive difference in the lives of our employees and the communities in which we operate, and contributing to reducing the carbon footprint through the services we provide.  

For more information please visit: www.orbitalenergygroup.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial measures not prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) that are utilized in this press release are provided to enable investors, analysts and management to evaluate Orbital Energy's performance excluding the effects of certain items that management believes impact the comparability of operating results between reporting periods. In addition, management believes these measures are useful in comparing Orbital Energy's operating results with those of its competitors. These measures should be used in addition to, and not in lieu of, financial measures prepared in conformity with GAAP. Please see the accompanying tables for reconciliations of the following non-GAAP financial measures for Orbital Energy's current and historical results (as applicable): EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (non-GAAP financial measures) to loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the expected use of proceeds.  These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.  These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2021, its periodic reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K filed in 2021 and 2022, as well as the risks identified in the shelf registration statement and the prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Orbital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Three Part Advisors

John Beisler or Steven Hooser

817-310-8776
investors@orbitalenergygroup.com 

Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

 

 

March 31,

  

 

December 31,

  

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

2022

  

 

2021

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

20,949

  

 

$

26,865

  

Restricted cash – current portion

 

  

146

  

 

  

150

  

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance

 

  

52,670

  

 

  

48,752

  

Inventories

 

  

1,299

  

 

  

1,335

  

Contract assets

 

  

14,198

  

 

  

7,478

  

Note receivable, current portion

 

  

1,051

  

 

  

3,536

  

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

  

7,291

  

 

  

6,919

  

Assets held for sale, current portion

    

  6,611

      

  6,679

  

Total current assets

 

  

104,215

  

 

  

101,714

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation

 

  

28,727

  

 

  

29,638

  

Investment

 

  

1,063

  

 

  

1,063

  

Right of use assets - Operating leases

 

  

20,040

  

 

  

18,247

  

Right of use assets - Financing leases

 

  

14,231

  

 

  

14,702

  

Goodwill

 

  

102,349

  

 

  

100,899

  

Other intangible assets, net

 

  

138,207

  

 

  

142,656

  

Restricted cash, noncurrent portion

 

  

1,026

  

 

  

1,026

  

Note receivable, noncurrent portion

 

  

 

 

  

836

  

Deposits and other assets

 

  

1,557

  

 

  

1,558

  

Total assets

 

$

411,415

  

 

$

412,339

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

17,853

  

 

$

10,111

  

Notes payable, current portion

 

  

68,563

  

 

  

72,774

  

Line of credit

 

  

4,000

  

 

  

2,500

  

Operating lease obligations - current portion

 

  

5,179

  

 

  

4,674

  

Financing lease obligations - current portion

 

  

5,048

  

 

  

4,939

  

Accrued expenses

 

  

30,524

  

 

  

28,301

  

Contract liabilities

 

  

6,470

  

 

  

6,503

  

Financial instrument liability, current portion

 

  

25,912

  

 

  

825

  

Liabilities held for sale, current portion

 

  

5,735

  

 

  

4,367

  

Total current liabilities

 

  

169,284

  

 

  

134,994

  
                 

Financial instrument liability, noncurrent portion

 

  

1,753

  

 

  

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

  

260

  

 

  

260

  

Notes payable, less current portion

 

  

153,414

  

 

  

156,605

  

Operating lease obligations, less current portion

 

  

14,878

  

 

  

13,555

  

Financing lease obligations, less current portion

 

  

9,455

  

 

  

9,939

  

Other long-term liabilities

 

  

720

  

 

  

720

  

Total liabilities

 

  

349,764

  

 

  

316,073

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued at March 31, 2022 or December 31, 2021

 

  

 

 

  

 

Common stock, par value $0.001; 325,000,000 shares authorized; 85,887,514 shares issued and 85,409,451 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 82,259,739 shares issued and 81,906,676 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021

 

  

86

  

 

  

82

  

Additional paid-in capital

 

  

314,485

  

 

  

311,487

  

Treasury stock at cost; 353,063 shares held at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

  

(413

)

 

  

(413

)

Accumulated deficit

 

  

(248,535

)

 

  

(210,934

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

  

(3,989

)

 

  

(3,995

)

Total Orbital Energy Group, Inc.'s stockholders' equity

 

  

61,634

  

 

  

96,227

  

Noncontrolling interest

 

  

17

  

 

  

39

  

Total stockholders' equity

 

  

61,651

  

 

  

96,266

  

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

411,415

  

 

$

412,339

  


Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months

  

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

Ended March 31,

  

 

 

2022

  

 

2021

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

70,254

  

 

$

5,561

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

  

58,671

  

 

  

8,082

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

  

11,583

  

 

  

(2,521

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

  

8,126

  

 

  

12,019

  

Depreciation and amortization

 

  

5,323

  

 

  

1,082

  

Recovery of bad debt

 

  

(60

)

 

  

 

Other operating expense

 

  

(18

)

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

  

13,371

  

 

  

13,101

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

  

(1,788

)

 

  

(15,622

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

  

(26,019

)

 

  

(250

)

Other income (expense)

 

  

(583

)

 

  

313

  

Interest expense

 

  

(8,039

)

 

  

(734

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from continuing operations before taxes

 

  

(36,429

)

 

  

(16,293

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

  

241

  

 

  

16

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes

 

  

(36,670

)

 

  

(16,309

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

  

(953

)

 

  

(1,643

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

  

(37,623

)

 

  

(17,952

)

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

  

(22

)

 

  

 

Net loss attributable to Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

 

$

(37,601

)

 

$

(17,952

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

  

83,126,709

  

 

  

44,564,868

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from continuing operations per common share - basic and diluted

 

$

(0.44

)

 

$

(0.36

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from discontinued operations - basic and diluted

 

  

(0.01

)

 

  

(0.04

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per common share - basic and diluted

 

$

(0.45

)

 

$

(0.40

)










Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months

  

(in thousands)

 

Ended March 31,

  

 

 

2022

  

 

2021

  

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(37,623

)

 

$

(17,952

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

  

3,687

  

 

  

316

  

Amortization of intangibles

 

  

5,003

  

 

  

1,431

  

Amortization of debt discount

 

  

1,635

  

 

  

140

  

Amortization of note receivable discount

 

  

(63

)

 

  

(74

)

Stock-based compensation and expense, net of forfeitures

 

  

(3,050

)

 

  

2,559

  

Fair value adjustment to liability for stock appreciation rights

 

  

(269

)

 

  

1,908

  

Fair value adjustment to financial instrument liability

 

  

928

  

 

  

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modifications

 

  

26,019

  

 

  

250

  

Recovery of bad debt

 

  

31

  

 

  

(19

)

Inventory reserve

 

  

(22

)

 

  

(72

)

Gain on sale of assets

 

  

(103

)

 

  

 

Non-cash unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss

 

  

48

  

 

  

(100

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade accounts receivable

 

  

(3,935

)

 

  

1,689

  

Inventories

 

  

20

  

 

  

225

  

Contract assets

 

  

(6,378

)

 

  

156

  

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

  

(751

)

 

  

783

  

Right of use assets/lease liabilities, net

 

  

35

  

 

  

(222

)

Deposits and other assets

 

  

(26

)

 

  

 

Accounts payable

 

  

7,929

  

 

  

(4,343

)

Accrued expenses

 

  

4,175

  

 

  

1,286

  

Contract liabilities

 

  

1,145

  

 

  

(1,443

)

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

  

(1,565

)

 

  

(13,482

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash received

 

  

(773

)

 

  

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

  

(1,351

)

 

  

(2,946

)

Deposits on financing lease property and equipment

 

  

26

  

 

  

 

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

  

78

  

 

  

 

Purchase of other intangible assets

 

  

(51

)

 

  

(692

)

Proceeds from notes receivable

 

  

3,500

  

 

  

100

  

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

  

1,429

  

 

  

(3,538

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from line of credit

 

  

3,500

  

 

  

 

Payments on line of credit

 

  

(2,000

)

 

  

(441

)

Payments on financing lease obligations

 

  

(1,212

)

 

  

(1

)

Proceeds from notes payable

 

  

 

 

  

9,701

  

Payments on notes payable

 

  

(5,804

)

 

  

(3,238

)

Proceeds from sales of common stock

 

  

 

 

  

42,376

  

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

  

(5,516

)

 

  

48,397

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

  

(268

)

 

  

11

  

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

  

(5,920

)

 

  

31,388

  

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

  

28,041

  

 

  

4,524

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

 

$

22,121

  

 

$

35,912

  

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 

The following table presents reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to loss from continuing operations, net of taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. These reconciliations are intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate the Company's performance. EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as loss from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as EBITDA from continuing operations adjusted for certain other items as described below. We believe that the exclusion of these items from loss from continuing operations enables management and investors to more effectively evaluate the Company's operations period over period and to identify operating trends that might not be apparent when including the excluded items. However, these measures should not be considered as an alternative to loss from continuing operations or other measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP. As to certain of the items below, (i) stock-based compensation and expense may vary from period to period due to fair value adjustments from changes in market conditions, forfeiture rates, accelerated vesting and amounts granted; (ii) acquisition costs vary from period to period depending on the Company's level of acquisition activity; (iii) gains and losses loss on disposal of assets varies from period to period depending on operational wear and tear and condition of the Company's fixed assets; (iv) gains and losses on extinguishment and modification of debt varies from period to period depending on changes in the Company's financing activities and the exercise of certain debt-to-equity conversion features; and (v) fair value adjustments to equity-linked financial instrument liabilities varies from period to period depending on changes in the market price of Orbital Energy's common stock and certain assumptions used in fair valuation calculations. Because EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, as defined, exclude some, but not all, items that affect loss from continuing operations, such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included below. See notes to follow:

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

(In thousands)

 

 

 

March 31,

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes (GAAP)

 

  

 

$

(36,670)

  

 

$

(16,309)

  

Interest expense, net

 

  

 

 

7,961

  

 

 

653

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

  

 

 

241

  

 

 

16

  

Depreciation and amortization

 

  

 

 

8,690

  

 

 

1,315

 

EBITDA from continuing operations (a)

 

  

 

 

(19,778)

  

 

 

(14,325)

  

Stock-based compensation and expense, net of forfeitures (b)

 

  

 

 

(3,319)

  

 

 

4,467

 

Acquisition costs (c)

 

  

 

 

32

  

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets (d)

 

  

 

 

(103)

  

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on extinguishment and modification of debt (e)

 

  

 

 

26,019

  

 

 

250

 

Fair value adjustment to equity-linked financial instruments (f)

 

  

 

 

928

  

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (a)

 

  

 

$

3,779

  

 

$

(9,608)

  

 

(a)

The calculations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021 have been amended to conform to the current period calculations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations.

(b)

The amounts include non-cash expenses recognized from the vesting of stock-based compensation awards issued to employees, executives, directors and consultants for services provided, net of forfeitures. The amount for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 includes non-cash expenses recognized from modifications to executive stock appreciation rights (SARS) compensation awards that were exchanged for restricted stock units (RSUs). 

(c)

The amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2022 includes certain acquisition-related costs incurred for the acquisition of Coax Fiber Solutions, Inc.

(d)

The amounts relate to net gains or losses recognized on the disposal of the Company’s assets.

(e)

The amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2022 include the net gains and losses recognized for the modification of seller financed notes payable issued for the acquisition of Front Line Power Construction, LLC and the issuance of shares of common stock in exchange for payment on certain notes payable. 

(f)

The amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2022 include fair value adjustments related to certain down-round and anti-dilutive protections on equity-linked financial instruments issued to the lenders of the Company's syndicated debt. 

 

Estimated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations for the Full Year 2022

The following table presents reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes for the full year ending December 31, 2022. These reconciliations are intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate the Company's expected performance. EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as loss from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as EBITDA from continuing operations adjusted for certain other items as described below. We believe that the exclusion of these items from loss from continuing operations enables management and investors to more effectively evaluate the Company's operations period over period and to identify operating trends that might not be apparent when including the excluded items. However, these measures should not be considered as an alternative to loss from continuing operations or other measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP. As to certain of the items below, stock-based compensation expense may vary from period to period due to fair value adjustments from changes in market conditions, forfeiture rates, accelerated vesting and amounts granted. Because EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, as defined, exclude some, but not all, items that affect loss from continuing operations, such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included below. See notes to follow: 

 

 

 

Estimated Range

 

(In thousands) 

(Unaudited)

 

Full Year Ending
December 31, 2022

 

Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes (as defined by GAAP) (a)

 

$

(21,616)

  

 

$

(16,816)

  

Interest expense, net 

 

 

25,671

 

 

 

25,671

 

Income tax expense (benefit) (b)

 

 

300

  

 

 

500

  

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

28,445

 

 

 

28,445

 

EBITDA from continuing operations

 

 

32,800

 

 

 

37,800

 

Stock-based compensation and expense

 

 

5,200

 

 

 

5,200

 

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

 

$

38,000

 

 

$

43,000

 

 

(a)

The Company incurred a loss on extinguishment of $26.0 million as a result of non-cash losses incurred during the period ended March 31, 2022 from fair value adjustments made to certain equity-linked financial instruments. The estimated financial results are reflective of an expected net impact of $0 on the Company’s financial results during the full year ending December 31, 2022 as the Company expects these factors will be offset by changes in market factors and estimated financial results from continuing operations during the full year ending December 31, 2022. Actual results of this non-cash item would not have an impact on Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. 

(b)

These amounts include estimated state minimum tax expenses determined using the statutory tax rates of the jurisdictions where taxable income is expected to be earned. These amounts do not include federal and foreign income tax expense (benefits) as the Company does not expect to generate taxable income related to its US and foreign jurisdictions and expects valuation allowance reserves to be recognized on any deferred tax assets realized during the full year 2022.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Orbital EnergyPartner ContentEarningsPenny StocksEmerging MarketsMarketsPress Releases