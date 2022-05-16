PolarityTE: Q1 Earnings Insights

PolarityTE PTE reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
PolarityTE missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PolarityTE's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.12
|-0.10
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|790.00K
|810.00K
|3.19M
|3.30M
|Revenue Actual
|1.04M
|1.12M
|2.54M
|4.71M
