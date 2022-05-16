Recap: Chimerix Q1 Earnings

Chimerix CMRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chimerix beat estimated earnings by 15.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.33.

Revenue was down $1.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 6.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chimerix's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.15 -0.19 -0.41 EPS Actual -0.45 -0.21 -0.21 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 17.55M 5.98M 480.00K 450.00K Revenue Actual 46.00K 107.00K 391.00K 1.44M

To track all earnings releases for Chimerix visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.