Recap: Chimerix Q1 Earnings

Chimerix CMRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Chimerix beat estimated earnings by 15.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.33.
Revenue was down $1.42 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 6.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chimerix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.15
|-0.19
|-0.41
|EPS Actual
|-0.45
|-0.21
|-0.21
|-0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|17.55M
|5.98M
|480.00K
|450.00K
|Revenue Actual
|46.00K
|107.00K
|391.00K
|1.44M
