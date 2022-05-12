Recap: Kingstone Companies Q1 Earnings

Kingstone Companies KINS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Earnings
Kingstone Companies missed estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was down $7.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kingstone Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|0.29
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-1.02
|-0.05
|-0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|38.30M
|38.94M
|36.91M
|32.05M
|Revenue Actual
|37.05M
|36.80M
|35.44M
|34.59M
