Recap: Kingstone Companies Q1 Earnings

Kingstone Companies KINS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Earnings

Kingstone Companies missed estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was down $7.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kingstone Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.06 0.29 0.04 EPS Actual -0.11 -1.02 -0.05 -0.25 Revenue Estimate 38.30M 38.94M 36.91M 32.05M Revenue Actual 37.05M 36.80M 35.44M 34.59M

