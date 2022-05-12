Recap: Sientra Q1 Earnings

Sientra SIEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sientra missed estimated earnings by 20.83%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was down $1.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 7.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sientra's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.21 -0.22 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.27 -0.08 -0.32 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 21.48M 18.34M 20.68M 18.78M Revenue Actual 22.65M 19.62M 20.10M 23.24M

