Recap: Sientra Q1 Earnings

Sientra SIEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sientra missed estimated earnings by 20.83%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was down $1.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 7.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sientra's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.19
|-0.21
|-0.22
|-0.27
|EPS Actual
|-0.27
|-0.08
|-0.32
|-0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|21.48M
|18.34M
|20.68M
|18.78M
|Revenue Actual
|22.65M
|19.62M
|20.10M
|23.24M
To track all earnings releases for Sientra visit their earnings calendar here.
