Recap: Heritage Glb Q1 Earnings

Heritage Glb HGBL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Heritage Glb missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $2.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Heritage Glb's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|7.09M
|7.28M
|6.87M
|6.48M
|Revenue Actual
|7.52M
|5.99M
|5.18M
|7.10M
To track all earnings releases for Heritage Glb visit their earnings calendar here.
