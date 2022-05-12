Recap: Heritage Glb Q1 Earnings

Heritage Glb HGBL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heritage Glb missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $2.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heritage Glb's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.05 0.04 0.04 EPS Actual 0.03 0.01 0.02 0.03 Revenue Estimate 7.09M 7.28M 6.87M 6.48M Revenue Actual 7.52M 5.99M 5.18M 7.10M

