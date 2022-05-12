Preview: New York City REIT's Earnings

New York City REIT NYC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-05-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that New York City REIT will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

New York City REIT bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at New York City REIT's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0.53 -0.06 -0.15 -0.23 Price Change % 0.41% -1.01% 4.68% 4.28%

Stock Performance

Shares of New York City REIT were trading at $10.65 as of May 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

