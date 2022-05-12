Tufin Software: Q1 Earnings Insights

Tufin Software TUFN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:55 AM.
Earnings
Tufin Software missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tufin Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.25
|-0.31
|-0.27
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.17
|-0.22
|-0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|34.46M
|26.17M
|23.14M
|22.82M
|Revenue Actual
|35.84M
|28.02M
|25.74M
|21.36M
