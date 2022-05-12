Tufin Software: Q1 Earnings Insights

Tufin Software TUFN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tufin Software missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tufin Software's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.25 -0.31 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.17 -0.22 -0.27 Revenue Estimate 34.46M 26.17M 23.14M 22.82M Revenue Actual 35.84M 28.02M 25.74M 21.36M

To track all earnings releases for Tufin Software visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.