Dynatronics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Dynatronics DYNT reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dynatronics missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was down $1.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dynatronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.03
|0.03
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|0.02
|0.16
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|10.23M
|11.56M
|11.46M
|11.40M
|Revenue Actual
|10.53M
|12.30M
|12.24M
|11.46M
To track all earnings releases for Dynatronics visit their earnings calendar here.
