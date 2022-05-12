Primo Water: Q1 Earnings Insights

Primo Water PRMW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Primo Water beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $47.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Primo Water's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.32
|0.11
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.22
|0.17
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|541.19M
|685.93M
|504.31M
|477.96M
|Revenue Actual
|518.00M
|550.80M
|526.10M
|478.40M
To track all earnings releases for Primo Water visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews