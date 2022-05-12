Primo Water: Q1 Earnings Insights

Primo Water PRMW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Primo Water beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $47.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Primo Water's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.32 0.11 0.05 EPS Actual 0.11 0.22 0.17 0.06 Revenue Estimate 541.19M 685.93M 504.31M 477.96M Revenue Actual 518.00M 550.80M 526.10M 478.40M

