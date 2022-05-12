Crescent Point Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Crescent Point Energy CPG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Crescent Point Energy beat estimated earnings by 28.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $365.46 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Crescent Point Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.19
|0.16
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|526.45M
|554.31M
|658.64M
|658.64M
|Revenue Actual
|714.20M
|656.57M
|692.10M
|497.54M
To track all earnings releases for Crescent Point Energy visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.