Six Flags Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Insights

Six Flags Entertainment SIX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Six Flags Entertainment beat estimated earnings by 26.92%, reporting an EPS of $-0.76 versus an estimate of $-1.04.
Revenue was up $56.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Six Flags Entertainment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|1.55
|-0.07
|-1.28
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|1.80
|0.81
|-1.12
|Revenue Estimate
|268.07M
|587.07M
|330.82M
|48.03M
|Revenue Actual
|316.81M
|638.28M
|459.79M
|82.02M
To track all earnings releases for Six Flags Entertainment visit their earnings calendar here.
