Six Flags Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Insights

Six Flags Entertainment SIX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Six Flags Entertainment beat estimated earnings by 26.92%, reporting an EPS of $-0.76 versus an estimate of $-1.04.

Revenue was up $56.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Six Flags Entertainment's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 1.55 -0.07 -1.28 EPS Actual -0.02 1.80 0.81 -1.12 Revenue Estimate 268.07M 587.07M 330.82M 48.03M Revenue Actual 316.81M 638.28M 459.79M 82.02M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.