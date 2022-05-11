Recap: Sharps Compliance Q3 Earnings

Sharps Compliance SMED reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sharps Compliance missed estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was down $9.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sharps Compliance's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 -0.03 0.20 0.13 EPS Actual 0.07 -0.04 0.17 0.40 Revenue Estimate 17.99M 13.39M 23.54M 21.64M Revenue Actual 18.88M 13.91M 18.73M 27.53M

To track all earnings releases for Sharps Compliance visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.