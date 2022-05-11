Recap: Sharps Compliance Q3 Earnings

Sharps Compliance SMED reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Sharps Compliance missed estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was down $9.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sharps Compliance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|-0.03
|0.20
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|-0.04
|0.17
|0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|17.99M
|13.39M
|23.54M
|21.64M
|Revenue Actual
|18.88M
|13.91M
|18.73M
|27.53M
