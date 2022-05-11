Sierra Metals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sierra Metals SMTS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sierra Metals beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $15.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sierra Metals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 0.06 0.01 0.010 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.02 0.08 0.144 Revenue Estimate 43.49M 71.65M 38.23M 38.23M Revenue Actual 62.24M 60.70M 79.45M 41.92M

To track all earnings releases for Sierra Metals visit their earnings calendar here.

