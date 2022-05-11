Sierra Metals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sierra Metals SMTS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 PM.
Earnings
Sierra Metals beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $15.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sierra Metals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.01
|0.010
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|-0.02
|0.08
|0.144
|Revenue Estimate
|43.49M
|71.65M
|38.23M
|38.23M
|Revenue Actual
|62.24M
|60.70M
|79.45M
|41.92M
To track all earnings releases for Sierra Metals visit their earnings calendar here.
