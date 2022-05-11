Recap: Points.com Q1 Earnings

Points.com PCOM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Points.com beat estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $62.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Points.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.02
|0.13
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|-0.08
|0.03
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|106.62M
|91.78M
|89.15M
|89.15M
|Revenue Actual
|115.11M
|86.87M
|103.01M
|65.03M
To track all earnings releases for Points.com visit their earnings calendar here.
