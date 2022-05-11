Recap: Points.com Q1 Earnings

Points.com PCOM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Points.com beat estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $62.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Points.com's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.02 0.13 0.13 EPS Actual 0.10 -0.08 0.03 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 106.62M 91.78M 89.15M 89.15M Revenue Actual 115.11M 86.87M 103.01M 65.03M

