Recap: ClearPoint Neuro Q1 Earnings

ClearPoint Neuro CLPT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ClearPoint Neuro beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.2.
Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ClearPoint Neuro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.19
|-0.16
|-0.13
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.18
|-0.17
|-0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|4.30M
|4.00M
|3.68M
|3.27M
|Revenue Actual
|4.28M
|4.57M
|3.41M
|4.03M
To track all earnings releases for ClearPoint Neuro visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.