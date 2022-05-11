Recap: Societal CDMO Q1 Earnings

Societal CDMO SCTL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Societal CDMO beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $4.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.95% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Societal CDMO's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.11
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.07
|0.03
|-0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|21.41M
|18.07M
|17.10M
|16.43M
|Revenue Actual
|22.30M
|18.24M
|18.02M
|16.80M
