Recap: Societal CDMO Q1 Earnings

Societal CDMO SCTL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Societal CDMO beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $4.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Societal CDMO's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.07 -0.11 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.07 0.03 -0.23 Revenue Estimate 21.41M 18.07M 17.10M 16.43M Revenue Actual 22.30M 18.24M 18.02M 16.80M

