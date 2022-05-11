Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs AJRD posted Q1 earnings of $27.80 million, an increase from Q4 of 26.84%. Sales dropped to $511.10 million, a 13.33% decrease between quarters. Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs earned $38.00 million, and sales totaled $589.70 million in Q4.

What Is Return On Invested Capital?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q1, Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs posted an ROIC of 5.81%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 5.81% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.44/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.42/share.

